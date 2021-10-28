Local leaders break ground on Palm Springs’ first affordable housing complex in over decade

Palm Springs officials were joined by county and state leaders as they broke ground on the city's first affordable housing complex in 12 years.

The Monarch Apartments will be built on 3.4 acres of land off of Indian Canyon and San Rafael, land that was donated by the city to the developer, Community Housing Opportunities Corp., AKA "CHOC."

The $31 million complex project will feature 60 affordable units that include one-, two- and three- bedrooms apartments for low-income residents.

In May, CHOC was able to secure $21 million in funding from the state via affordable housing tax credits.

Officials said the rents at Monarch will remain affordable for at least 55 years, which they hope will allow "generations of families to establish themselves in our community without having to worry about housing security or paying large portions of their income towards rent."