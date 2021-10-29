Spooky Halloween fun happening around the valley

There were plenty of sweet treats to go around at Desert Hot Springs Police Department's 'Trunk or Treat' event Friday night at Mission Springs Park.

"It's always fun, it's always been my favorite holiday since a kid and of course because of the candy," said Francisco Morin.

People celebrated the holiday once again after last year, the pandemic got in the way for many.

"It was really hard because you couldn't do anything," said Lesley Martinez-Morin. "Had to wear a mask, stay inside."

Kids were decked out in their costumes, and the police gave some advice to stay safe.

"It's going to be dark when most of the kids are out," said Deputy Chief Steven Shaw. "Make sure they're with an adult or with other friends, don't have them going by themselves. Make sure their clothes have some sort of reflector on it or they're carrying some sort of a flashlight or something like that."

One big safety tip, Shaw said, is to check trick-or-treating candy for anything the kids shouldn't have.

"Make sure you just go through the stuff," he said. "Unfortunately, there have been instances where somethings been placed or it's not an appropriate item."

Businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit too. 420 Bank in Palm Springs will host a costume party Saturday with live music. "You guys need to come on down, it's 9 to midnight," said Deb Greco. "There will be prizes!"

And at the Westin Mission Hills Resort in Rancho Mirage, a Halloween bash and grand opening were held for a new $4 million event space – a party in tribute to B.B. Ingle, the famed Coachella Valley party producer. He passed away this month last year.

"B.B., I know you're looking down," said event producer Steve Johns. "We're celebrating your life, your style."

"He would think this is amazing and a true tribute to him and the great effort that he took to make sure all of his parties were exceptional," said Tom Scaramellino, Westin Mission Hills general manager.