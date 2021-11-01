David H. Ready Palm Springs Dog Park undergoing month-long closure starting Nov. 11

The David H. Ready Palm Springs Dog Park, located behind City Hall, will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 11 for annual overseeding and maintenance.

City officials said the park will be back open to the public and its furry friends on Monday, Dec. 20.

If your dog is in need of some time outdoors and socialization, the dog park at Demuth Park on 4200 E. Mesquite Avenue will still be open. The park in Demuth is open seven days a week from daybreak until dusk.