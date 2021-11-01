Indio Senior Center celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos is a popular Mexican tradition where instead of mourning the dead, it's a day to honor and celebrate the ones who have passed away.

It's a festive holiday full of colorful decorations, traditional foods, candy skulls, and marigold flowers. Marigold flowers are the signature flower for the holiday.

Today is when the spirit of children is celebrated. Altars, also known as ofrendas in Spanish, are filled with a child's favorite snack, candy, and toys. This is said to encourage the children to visit.

The holiday runs until November 2, where then it's the adults turn to be celebrated. On this day the altars are filled with adult beverages and bread.

Then at noon, cemeteries will fill with loved ones who decorate the gravestones of those who have passed.

One Indio woman said she celebrates this holiday every year and has done so since she was a little girl.

“It’s important to remember the moments with our loved ones and many people make altars in their home to remember their loved ones," explains Alicia Iniguez Garcia. “This year I’m remembering my parents and my brother who moved on to a better life.”

The Indio Senior Center is giving its members a place to celebrate the holiday and honor their dead with an altar. On Tuesday, it will hold a special event with its members with tamales, champurrado, and other traditional foods.