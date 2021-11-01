Firefighter work to contain green waste fire near Desert Hot Springs school

CAL FIRE / Riverside County fire crews are working to contain a large fire of green waste that is burning near Bubbling Wells Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire started just after 5:30 p.m. at Bubbling Wells and Camino Campanero.

Officials tell News Channel 3 that the fire is a 30 by 30 spot fire growing at a slow rate. Five engines and 1 water tender are on scene.

There is no word on a possible cause at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.