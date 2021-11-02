Palm Desert apartment fire leaves two people seeking shelter
The American Red Cross was requested to assist two adults who have been displaced from a fire in their Palm Desert apartment.
According to Cal Fire they got a call around 12:20 Tuesday afternoon reporting a fire at the Mirabella Apartments on Washington Street. Smoke was seen coming from the second floor of a building in the complex. Crews were able to put out the fire that was located in one room within 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
