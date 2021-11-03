DAP Health to resume free in-person group therapy sessions ahead of holiday season

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DAP Health will launch a 12 week in-person group therapy program on Thursday November 4, 2021.

'Mind Over Mood' will launch in DAP Health's newly remodeled Behavioral Health Purple Clinic and will be free of charge to anyone who wants to join.

Director of Behavioral Health and Clinical Psychologist, Doctor Jill Gover Ph.D, said DAP Health is providing the resource through the holiday season "because the holidays can sometimes be depressing and a stressful time for many people."

She said individuals that are particularly prone to experience these types of moods are "people who are not connected to family or are estranged from family or have lost family."

Doctor Gover explained that "when people are alone during the holidays it can trigger depression" and 'Mind Over Mood' is a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy approach "to help people identify distorted thinking that can cause depression" and then "find a new perspective" that "can shift mood."

The group will be facilitated by A DAP Health intern and patients will be required to attend for the 12 consecutive weeks "because each session builds on the next," said Doctor Gover.

She added that patients will be introduced to different exercises every week to help them build on their progress.

Participants will be able to identify the situation that is causing them emotional distress, such as anger, depression, or anxiety.

Ultimately, the goal is to provide patients will the tools necessary to create "a more balanced thought," which should improve overall mood, according to Doctor Gover.

Anyone interested in signing up for the therapy sessions can call Behavioral Health at DAP or visit their website.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. for more details on this upcoming program and what else DAP Health is planning to launch in the next few months.