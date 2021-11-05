Celebrating love, unity, and friendship at Palm Springs Pride events

Palm Springs Pride is hosting several events over the weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ community on Pride week.

The 7-week long event is coming to an end this weekend with a busy weekend ahead as many people come in from out of town to celebrate.

Palm Springs Pride was canceled last year because of the pandemic but is back. For one local couple, they're glad to be able to have this week to share with others and celebrate.



“So many things have happened over the years. Things we never thought would happen," explained Douglas Woodmansee, a Palm Springs resident. "It’s a tremendous time. The fight still goes on of course but let’s take a moment, take a breath, and celebrate.”

Woodmansee met his partner, Marshall Pearcy, in Los Angeles in 1975. Pearcy was performing in a drag show when he and Woodmansee met. The two have been together for nearly 46 years now. They share a common hobby, and that's their love for drag.

Two studios in their home are filled with a plethora of outfits worn over the years. Now the couple is getting ready to participate in the Pride parade on Sunday.

“We planned on going down to watch the parade with our friend and suddenly we’re in the parade,” said Pearcy.

The parade is happening Sunday, November 7 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. It will be in the Uptown Design District at Tachevah and Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. The parade will travel south through downtown and end at the entrance of the Pride Festival at Amado.

Woodmansee and Pearcy find it important to be able to celebrate who they are and show people they are all one and the same.

“We’re nobody’s threat. We have no agenda," said Woodmansee. "We just like to live our lives like everybody else. Have the same rights, all of that.”

Many of the events this weekend will celebrate couples like Woodmansee and Pearcy.

Palm Springs Pride president and CEO Ron DeHarte said one of the most significant events this weekend will be the Global Rainbow Art Installation. This is Friday at 5 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 6 on Palm Canyon Drive. DeHarte said this will be a legacy moment for this event in all.

You can find events taking place all weekend long on the Greater Palm Springs Pride website.