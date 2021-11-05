Film Producer/Firebirds co-owner Jerry Bruckheimer talks hopes for new team and arena

You've probably heard the name Jerry Bruckheimer, who for the past three decades has produced numerous blockbuster films and TV shows, which includes Top Gun, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Bad Boys.

But did you also know he's a co-owner of the NHL's Seattle Kraken and now the Coachella Valley Firebirds?

Bruckheimer is an avid hockey fan who says he hopes the valley will fall in love with the ice as much as he did.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke to Bruckheimer today following the announcement of the team name and logo.

"It's such a great sport. It's energetic, the parents have to be involved because they usually have to take the kids to the rink, so it's a whole different kind of breed of athlete that becomes a hockey player," Bruckheimer said.

