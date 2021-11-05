Watch: 2021 National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Virtual Event
It's National Philanthropy Day in the Desert!
The Association of Fundraising Professionals present National Philanthropy Day in the Desert. It's a special day set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy – and those people active in the philanthropic community – have made to our lives, our communities and our world.
You can watch the event Friday, Nov. 5 at Noon on the CW 5 Palm Springs or online at KESQ.com/Livestream-Events
The 2021 Outstanding Honorees for National Philanthropy Day
- Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Dawn Rashid
- Outstanding Philanthropist: Linda Rider
- Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation: Agape Salon and Spa
- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Solange Signoret
- Outstanding Non-Profit Founder: Armando Ehrenzweig
- Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Gailya Brown
