today at 11:41 AM
Published 11:30 AM

Watch: 2021 National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Virtual Event

It's National Philanthropy Day in the Desert!

The Association of Fundraising Professionals present National Philanthropy Day in the Desert. It's a special day set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy – and those people active in the philanthropic community – have made to our lives, our communities and our world.

You can watch the event Friday, Nov. 5 at Noon on the CW 5 Palm Springs or online at KESQ.com/Livestream-Events

The 2021 Outstanding Honorees for National Philanthropy Day

  • Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser:  Dawn Rashid
  • Outstanding Philanthropist:  Linda Rider
  • Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation:  Agape Salon and Spa
  • Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy:  Solange Signoret
  • Outstanding Non-Profit Founder: Armando Ehrenzweig
  • Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Gailya Brown
