Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:07 PM
Published 11:57 AM

EXCLUSIVE: First day on the job for new Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills

KESQ

It's the first day on the force in Palm Springs for new Chief of Police Andy Mills

Mills has been Chief of Police twice before, serving four years in Santa Cruz and before that, four years as Chief of the Eureka Police Department.

Related Story: The City of Palm Springs announces the next Chief of Police

The City of Palm Springs announced Mills' hire in October. He is expected to be officially sworn in at a city council meeting on November 18th.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil is there with the new chief for his first day on the job. She'll bring you a report on his priorities and goals in a report ahead at 5:00 on News Channel 3.

https://youtu.be/TGH7TsHof7w

Related Story: Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills to become new Palm Springs chief of police

News
Author Profile Photo

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content