EXCLUSIVE: First day on the job for new Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills

It's the first day on the force in Palm Springs for new Chief of Police Andy Mills

Mills has been Chief of Police twice before, serving four years in Santa Cruz and before that, four years as Chief of the Eureka Police Department.

The City of Palm Springs announced Mills' hire in October. He is expected to be officially sworn in at a city council meeting on November 18th.

