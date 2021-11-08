New Palm Springs Police Chief reports for duty Monday

Andrew Mills, former Chief of Police for the City of Santa Cruz, starts his new position as the Palm Springs Police Department's chief Monday.

Mills served in Santa Cruz for the last four years as Chief of the Eureka Police Department.

He has a long history of policing beginning his career in 1983 in San Diego and working his way up.

The City of Palm Springs announced Mills being hired in October. He is expected to be officially sworn in at a city council meeting on November 18th.

Already Mills has begun to establish himself in the community by taking part in the Palm Springs Pride parade that took place Sunday.

In a past interview with News Channel Three, Mills expressed his excitement for making the move to Palm Springs in his new position. He even welcomes the community to interact with him and bring their issues forward.

“Chief Mills brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Palm Springs, that with help from the rest of our team, can take us to the next level,” said City Manager Justin Clifton. “We are excited for him to hit the ground running."