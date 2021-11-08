One hospitalized, one in custody after RV park shooting

The investigation continues into a Monday afternoon shooting at a local RV park. One man was hospitalized; another – the suspected shooter – is in custody.

Neighbors at the Desert Springs RV Park in Desert Edge heard the gunfire.

Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Officials didn't give his condition.

Sheriff's deputies were on scene for hours gathering evidence and collecting witness statements.

Mark Sanders was outside raking leaves when he heard the shots fired and ran down to help.

"When I got there I heard, 'help, help,' so I ran down there," Sanders said. "He was laying on the ground shot 3 times."

He said the man was coherent and could give his name and age, while Sanders tried to keep him alert for paramedics to arrive. The injuries, he said, were extensive.

Each of the man's legs had been bloodied with gunshot wounds, he said, and one shot was a direct hit to his abdomen.

"He said, 'I'm dying.' I said, 'No, you're not!' So I raised his shirt up and he had a bullet hole right there," Sanders said.

Sheriff's deputies swarmed a second scene Monday afternoon 25 miles away in Coachella, at Dillon Road and Tyler Street. Police surrounded a white SUV and took into custody the person they said is responsible for the shooting.

Sanders saw him taking off from the RV park. "I seen the guy who did the shooting," he said. "I didn't see the gun cuz he tore right through here."