Indio Senior Center to give away 500 pumpkin pies to adults 55 and over

The Indio Senior Center's annual Thanksgiving pie giveaway is back!

On Monday, Nov. 22, the ISC will give away 500 pumpkin pies to adults 55 years and over.

The drive-thru giveaway will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Indio Senior Center, located at 45700 Aladdin Street.

“This event provides an opportunity for the ISC to reach out to seniors in the community and beyond the city limits,” said Argelia Jimenez, the ISC’s Community Program Administrator. “In addition, the event is a demonstration of how the community works together to share the blessings to those who are most in need.”

2020 ISC pie giveaway

As part of its efforts to reach the goal of providing so many pies, and to keep the pies as consistent and fresh as possible, the ISC is asking all organizations, businesses, and community members in the Coachella Valley to help by sponsoring pies, or making a monetary donation to the Friends of the Indio Senior Center.

All proceeds go directly toward the purchase of pies. The last day to make a monetary donation is Thursday, Nov. 18 at noon.

Contributions can also be made by raising awareness through social media platforms and encouraging others to donate.

To sponsor pies, please make checks out to the “Friends of the Indio Senior Center” and drop-off or mail to the Indio Senior Center at 45700 Aladdin Street, Indio CA 92201 no later than Thursday, Nov. 18.

For additional information, email seniorcenter@indio.org