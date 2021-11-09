Your first look inside the Rhino Savanna at The Living Desert

The highly anticipated Rhino Savanna is opening its doors to members only Tuesday and Wednesday, where people will finally be able to see Jaali and Nia and several other species that now call the savanna home.

The official grand opening for the public will be on Friday, November 12.

The soft opening for the next two days is for members only who make a reservation through the Living Desert's website or you can call the zoo at 760-346-5694.

The first set of reservations will be letting members through the savanna's entrance as early as 9 a.m.

The first thing those coming to the savanna will see is the naked mole rate exhibition that the zoo said is the largest in Northern America.

Some of the other animals at the Rhino Savanna include waterbuck, springbok, two species of pelicans, a variety of other birds, plus fascinating subterranean animals like the naked mole-rat, and more.

In total, the Rhino Savanna will be home to 12 different species including the rhinos.

LIVE CAMERA: Rhino Savanna

Meet Jaali: Jaali was born December 24, 2019 to mother, Doppsee, and father, Phineus, and his birth marked the first rhino birth at the Potter Park Zoo in its 100-year history. Jaali means “powerful” in Swahili, and according to his animal care team at Potter Park Zoo, he is very curious and loves attention. Jaali is coming from the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan.

Meet Nia: Nia, meaning “purpose” in Swahili, was born August 20, 2018 to mother, Inge, and father, Forrest. Her animal care team has shared that Nia is very intelligent and eager to learn and participate in her husbandry training. Nia will be arriving from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Cleveland, Ohio.