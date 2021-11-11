99-year-old valley veteran reflects on Palm Springs parade: ‘It means everything’

With Veterans Day being observed here in the valley Thursday, thousands marked the holiday paying tribute to men and women in uniform and remembering those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In Palm Springs, it was a special night for valley veterans made almost more meaningful with the return of the annual Veterans Day parade after it was skipped last year.

Cpl. Dorothee Irwin, a Palm Springs resident, turns 99 later this month. She's a World War II veteran who served in the 1940s. News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia asked, "What does Veterans Day mean to you?"

"It means everything," she said. "Everything."

More than 75 years later, she's still got her original uniform. Her Marine son, Lt. Col. Jim Irwin was by her side.

They look forward to the Palm Springs Veterans Day parade every year, whether it's the Air Museum flyover or the marching military bands.

In 2019's parade, the Irwins were honored, riding down Palm Canyon Drive in a classic black Cadillac. But last year, the parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

"It was like missing an old friend," Jim Irwin said. "We did stuff on our own, but this means so much more."

The spectacular show of support helped veterans feel their hard-earned appreciation.

"This is a thank you, always," said Harry Dillon, a U.S. Navy veteran.

"It's very warming to the point where it's almost like, 'Stop it, stop saying thank you,'" said Sgt. Steven De La Torre, who serves in the California Army National Guard.

The Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands band underscored the annual fireworks display, which was back by popular demand.

And even after the community's salute to their service, some veterans' humility remained unflappable. "I didn't realize there would be so many that would come out to this," Dorothee Irwin said.