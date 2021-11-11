U.S. service members honored in a ceremony at the General Patton Memorial Museum

The General Patton Memorial Museum in Chiriaco Summit held a celebration Thursday morning honoring U.S. service members, marking one of the many events of its kind across the Coachella Valley.

Festivities kicked off with a fly over by the Palms Springs Air Museum and then followed by the Presentation of Colors.

Attendees, which included veterans, Gold Star Families, and other supporters, then joined together to sing the National Anthem.

Indio City Council Member Glenn Miller and Retired Sheriff Stan Sniff read the names of the 13 fallen U.S. service members that were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan earlier this year.

Tiles honoring their ultimate sacrifice were unveiled as part of the ceremony before first responders from across the Coachella Valley were honored with awards.

The celebration continued with the unveiling of "Native Sons of the Golden West" plaque presentation and dedication of the Barker Foundation Library.

