Veterans Day events in the Coachella Valley

Veterans Day is this Thursday, Nov. 11. There will be numerous events in the Coachella Valley to pay tribute to all those who have served in our armed forces.

24th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade - 3:30 PM

The City of Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade returns to Palm Canyon Drive on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. at Ramon Road.

The parade will head north on Palm Canyon Drive to Granvia Valmonte where the parade concludes. Immediately following the parade, there will be a post-parade concert and fireworks at the intersection of Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive.



• 10:30 a.m. - Palm Canyon Drive from Ramon Road to Camino Parocela will be

closed for parade pre-stage.

• 2 p.m. - Palm Canyon Drive closed from Ramon Road to Granvia Valmonte for

the parade route.

• 3:30 p.m. - Parade starts at Ramon Road; Opening Ceremony at Main Stage at

Amado Road.

• 4:30 p.m. - Post parade concert with Palm Springs High School “Spirit of the

Sands” Band at Main Stage.

• 5 p.m. - Fireworks Finale

Desert Hot Springs Veterans Day Ceremony - 9:00 a.m.

The city of Desert Hot Springs is inviting the community to join them in honoring all who served on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 9:00 am at Veterans Park located at 10101 Palm Drive

Veteran groups honor fallen Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez - 11:00 a.m.

American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 66 and Veterans For Peace (VFP) will dedicate a Peace Pole and a bronze plaque in memory of fallen Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez.

The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Shea's Veterans Center on 13630 Mountain View.

Lopez, a 22-year-old Indio native, was killed in the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on August 26. The blast killed 13 U.S. Service members, including two others from Riverside County. At least 15 American service members were hurt, including Corporal Salvador Lule of Indio.

City of Palm Desert's annual Veterans Day Celebration - 11:00 a.m.

Palm Desert's annual Veterans Day Celebration will be offered virtually at 11 a.m.

The community is invited to join and view the virtual event on both the City’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The program will feature a keynote speaker from the 7th Marine Regiment at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms as well as a patriotic concert performance.

Local veterans will be honored during this video presentation by displaying their photos. To submit a photo for inclusion in the video, please email it to vmager@cityofpalmdesert.org along with the name and service information of the pictured individual.

Free Veterans Day Admission and Fishing at Lake Cahuilla for Veterans and Service Members

Free admission is open to active-duty military personnel, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, the National Guard and federal and state reservists, and all other guests in the vehicle. Free entry also covers all-day use activities such as fishing. To qualify, veterans need to present valid proof of military service.

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta is open on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bonus: Veterans Day 2021 Discounts

The Department of Veteran Affairs put together a list of discounts for Veterans on Veterans Day 2021. Below are some of the notable discounts. Click here to check out the complete list.

Veterans Day discounts and meals at restaurants IHOP – November 11, 2021 - Veterans and active-duty military are being offered FREE red, white and blue pancakes on November 11. Red Robin – November 1-November 14, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members are being offered a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 1-14 for dine-in or to-go. Visit the Red Robin website for details. Yard House – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary appetizer on November 11. Please visit the Yard House website or contact your nearest location for details. California Pizza Kitchen – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active military get a complimentary entrée and beverage when they dine in and show proof of service on November 11. In addition, all veterans who dine with California Pizza Kitchen will receive a BOGO, redeemable from November 12 through 20. Chili’s – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only. Denny’s – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 am to noon. Dine-in only.



Veterans Day Discounts on Haircuts Great Clips – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details. Sports Clips – November 11, 2021

Some locations will be offering free haircuts to Veterans and active-duty service members on November 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details and participating locations.



Veterans Day Discounts in Retail & Services Bed Bath & Beyond – November 11, 2021

For active-duty U.S. military, Vets and Spouses, Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25% off any in-store purchase on November 11, 2021. Call or visit your nearest location for details. Target – November 11, 2021

Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online. Walgreens – November 11-14, 2021

Military, Veterans, and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases when using myWalgreens membership.

