Disneyland Resort celebrates holidays with diverse festivities and seasonal traditions

After nearly two years, the holiday celebration at Disneyland Resort is back in full swing. From parades to diverse authentic food, the popular Disney Festival of Holidays is creating a magical experience for guests. From Nov. 12, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022, guests will enjoy Disney magic and make holiday memories with friends and family at the Merriest Place on Earth.

"A Christmas Fantasy" Parade is one of the holiday "must do" item for many guests. This year marks its 25th anniversary. Guests will be able to get in the spirit of the season with dancing gingerbread cookies, musical numbers, and the grand finale with Santa Claus waving hello from his sled.

There will also be diverse cultural festivities inspired by Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day. Expect to find traditional foods and drinks at the Festive Foods Marketplace plus music and dance performances, and more.

Festival of Holidays comes alive with “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” as Disney characters host a fun street party along with Mexican folklórico dancers and Mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers, and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets, and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their fiesta best. It will be a celebration you don't want to miss.

For more information on how you can join the celebration, you can visit the Disneyland Resort website.