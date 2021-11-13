Alzheimer’s Association hosts 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer's Association Coachella Valley Branch invites you to join its Walk to End Alzheimer's.

All of the funds raised will help advance the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association here in the Coachella Valley.

The walk kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park on San Pablo Avenue.

According to its website, the Association has already raised more than 1$52,000.

Masks are optional at the walk, but they ask that you wear one if you are unvaccinated.