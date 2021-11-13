Local elementary class donates more than $500 to Palm Springs Animal Shelter

A student in Barbra Cruz's third-grade class at Katherine Finchy Elementary donated the book “Can I Be Your Dog?” to his classmates. The book is about a homeless dog named Arfy who is desperately looking for his forever home.

The class was inspired to help the Palm Springs Animal Shelter with donations. The goal was $2 per student. However, their teacher said the word spread to other classes, and many parents made even bigger donations.



“Just to see them wanting to reach out and help out and be a part of something big. I just love the idea," said Cruz. "I have the sweetest group of students. Their parents are amazing. Today is World Kindness Day so how appropriate is that? So yeah, it just makes me feel in my heart that the kids are here with me today and that they want to be a part of it.”

Cruz said she reached out to the author of the book and he replied. She said the author plans to visit the school sometime soon.