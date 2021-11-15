18-year-old Indio woman missing since October 2

The Indio Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding an 18-year-old woman missing since October 2, 2021.

Abigail Bautista was last seen leaving her home on Sierra Avenue with her belongings at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 2.

IPD asks that anyone with information on Bautista’s whereabouts contact IPD Det. Marin at 760-391-4057.

We have reached out to the Indio Police Department for additional information on the search for Bautista.

