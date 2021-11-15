CHiPs for Kids toy drive starts Nov. 16 at all Walgreens stores

It's that time of year again, when the California Highway Patrol is asking for your help brightening the lives of children in need.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the CHP's Indio office, which patrols the Coachella Valley, is kicking off the annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive.

If you would like to donate, you can donate any new unwrapped toy to any Walgreens, Mathis brothers, and a few local businesses around the Coachella Valley. You can also leave your toy donation at a box in front of the Indio CHP office.

CHP officer Jackie Quintero will be at the Walgreens store off Monterey near the Palm Desert mall to kick off the toy drive.

The toy drive will run until December 20.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Indio CHP office at 760-772-5307.