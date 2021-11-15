Morongo Band of Mission Indians is giving away 13,500 turkeys to churches, charities, & non-profits

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians began their annual turkey giveaway on Monday. For three days, Morongo will be giving away 13,500 turkeys to 106 pre-selected churches, charities, and nonprofit groups from across Southern California.

On Monday, Morongo gave away 1,500 turkeys to several organizations, including some from the Coachella Valley.

Monday giveaway:

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission / Indio – 500 turkeys

Martha’s Village and Kitchen/Indio – 150 turkeys

Family Services of the Desert/Desert Hot Springs – 250 turkeys

St. Elizabeth Food Pantry/Desert Hot Springs – 250 turkeys

Christ is Salvation Church/Thermal – 100 turkeys

Armed Services YMCA 29 Palms – 250 turkeys

"Every year, the rescue mission tries their best to serve the local community. So we are so very grateful," said Scott Wolf, development director for CVRM.

Morongo's Thanksgiving Outreach Program was launched 34 years ago and in all that time, the tribe has provided more than three million holiday meals.

The turkeys given this year will help provide nearly 275,000 Thanksgiving dinners to families, seniors, and veterans in need.

Volunteers will continue to distribute turkeys through Nov. 17.

Other organizations that will be provided turkeys include: the Los Angeles Mission, the Galilee Center in Mecca, the Western Eagle Foundation in Temecula, Victory Outreach in Banning, and many other churches, shelters and VFW posts.