Supply chain issues affecting Thanksgiving shopping

If you're planning to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday this year, you may want to get your shopping done as soon as possible. Some of those staple Thanksgiving items are at risk for shortages as the supply chain issues continue across the country.

According to data from market-research firm IRI, more shoppers than ever are shopping early. The firm says there was a 63% increase in sales of typical Thanksgiving items in the three-week period ending Oct. 31. In years prior, the increase in that same time period has been 45%.

"More than ever before, consumers are planning ahead for Thanksgiving by shopping early for key items, driving a 4% sales lift of the entire edible category for the week ending Oct. 31, 2021," said the president of client engagement for IRI, Dr. Krishnakumar Davey.

The firm says the usual Thanksgiving meats and pies are at most out-of-stock risk. It adds that you should be prepared to make creative subsitions in your food items given supply chain issues.

