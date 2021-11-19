Alex Trebek’s 1956 Jaguar XK 140 among featured vehicles at McCormick’s Palm Springs Collector Car Auction this weekend

McCormick’s Palm Springs Collector Car Auction returns to the Coachella Valley this weekend.

Nearly 500 collectible cars, trucks, and motorcycles will be on display all weekend at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Notable highlights include several Shelby Cobras and the late Alex Trebek's pristine 1956 Jaguar XK140 MC.

Trebek, the host of “Jeopardy," bought the car in 1976 for $6,875, according to McCormick's. He bought the car before he became a TV celebrity.

"Alex was unknown at the time, out of work, looking for a job and needed to part with the car," reads the description on McCormick's website.

All the letters, bill of sale and documentation comes with the car. The Jaguar was completely dissembled for a frame-off restoration with new paint, new upholstery, new chrome spoke wheels and other work.

McCormick’s Palm Springs Collector Car Auction will run through Sunday, Nov. 21. Admission is free on Friday

One day pass, $15; two days $25. For more information call 760-320-3290 or visit www.classic-carauction.com.

Schedule:

FRIDAY, November 19th, 180 CARS CROSSING THE BLOCK

FREE Champagne Happy Hour 11am - 12 noon for buyers & sellers. Auction 12 noon - 8pm (now expanded to 180 cars) LOTS 1 - 180. Vehicle check in 8am - 5pm. Gates open at 8am for preview. Sellers check your vehicle in on-site then proceed to our office to check in your title and DMV paperwork. It is important to get your vehicle on-site this day as it is FREE preview day for the public.

AUCTION STARTS AT 12 NOON SHARP WITH 180 VEHICLES CROSSING THE BLOCK. THIS DAY IS ALSO FREE ADMISSION FOR THE PUBLIC.

SATURDAY, November 20th, 225 CARS CROSSING THE BLOCK

Auction 10am - 7pm, LOTS 181 - 405. Gates open at 8am for preview. Auction starts at 10am sharp. 225 cars will cross the block this day at a rate of approx. 20 per hour. Our auction lists show the approx. time each car will cross the block. If you are a seller please be with your car when it comes on the podium.

SUNDAY, November 21st, 175 CARS CROSSING THE BLOCK

Auction 10am - 5pm, LOTS 406 - 580 - Gates open at 8am for preview. 'Sunday Morning Coming Down' with FREE Mimosas and Bloody Marys in the main auction tent Sunday morning from 9am - 10am FOLLOWED BY 175 CARS CROSSING THE BLOCK AT 10AM SHARP.