Locals enjoying the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival

Today was the second day of the Cathedral City Hot air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta. There was already a long line at the tethered hot air balloon near Mary Pickford Theatre.

The Wilson family decided to hit the skies in flying colors at the festival.

“It feels good because I have been cramped in my house for two years," said Havanna Wilson. “I kind of felt like it was gonna break under us- like the basket. It was kind of scary but I enjoyed it.”

The balloon ride gave the Wilson family a whole new perspective of the valley.

“I mean the balloon was really colorful and really beautiful. It's just a view over the city. I liked it," said Wilson.

Steve Wilkinson owns the hot air balloon countless families waited in line to ride. He runs Fantasy Balloon Flights. Also, he has been a full-time hot air balloon pilot for more than 40 years.

Steve Wilkinson, hot air balloon pilot and owner of Fantasy Balloon Flights

“Put up something beautiful for them to see and just to make them feel good and we feel good," said Wilkinson. "That makes us feel great.”

Wilkinson said he enjoys giving people the chance to experience something he’s so passionate about. He also shares the hot air balloon business with his son.

"He flies balloons with me. So we do it every day together," said Wilkinson. "We fly two balloons every morning and every afternoon that we can.” (4:22)

When Wilkinson is not flying balloons in the valley, you can usually find him competing around the world.

“New Zealand, Fiji, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico. That's typically my summer because it's just too hot here to fly," said Wilkinson.

But he said no place in the world can change their love for ballooning in the valley.

“We love it here. This is our home and so when we can bring, you know, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage all together for a family event, we're awesome," said Wilkinson.