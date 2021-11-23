Local marines honored with Thanksgiving Celebration

American Friends of our Armed Forces is hosting its 15th Annual Adopt a Marine Thanksgiving Celebration to honor and thank the troops service to our country.

AFAF will be providing a celebratory BBQ lunch for more than 1,000 Marines at the 29 Palms Marine Base along with games and gifts for the troops to enjoy.

AFAF supports the men and women of our Armed Forces and provides goods and services to their immediate families remaining at home.

This marks the 15th year that Toscana Country Club has partnered with AFAF to support America’s heroes.

AFAF was founded by Walt and Judy Van Benthuysen 16 years ago.

It is an all-volunteer organization and has raised more than $4 million supporting programs that benefit military personnel deployed at bases throughout the southwest United States.

These programs support the extensive financial, social and emotional needs of the nation’s military. Funds provide goods and services such as healthy foods, essential toiletries and stationery and prepaid phone cards to keep families connected.

Also, AFAF works with military bases throughout the southwestern United States to identify and raise awareness for the most pressing needs of the armed forces and their families at home.

We'll have more from the celebration coming at 5 p.m. today