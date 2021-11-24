Annual ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe’ pilgrimage canceled, alternative celebrations planned

Every December 12, Catholic faithful around the world take part in many pilgrimages to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe's birthday. Here in the valley, thousands make a 32-mile pilgrimage from Palm Springs to Coachella.

It's an annual tradition for many residents, however, for the second year in a row, the pilgrimage has been canceled.

Sonia Gonzalez, an organizer for the local pilgrimage, told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that the pilgrimage has been canceled due to coronavirus and lack of funds.

Gonzalez said organizers are planning a variety of different ceremonies to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe's birthday. This includes a replica of Our Lady of Guadalupe that will be displayed from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12.

On Dec. 11, there will be a celebration with a sermon and a mariachi band. At 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 12, there will be a singing of "Las Mañanitas," a traditional Mexican birthday song.

We are working to get more details on alternative celebrations taking place throughout the Coachella Valley. Check back for more updates.