‘It’s just terrible’: Drivers endure traffic, crashes, wind and more for Thanksgiving travel

Interstate 10 was cleared Wednesday night after a crash involving four cars shut down all westbound lanes for over an hour.

Six people were injured in the collision with two in serious condition.

Drivers said the roads were bad throughout the day.

"It's just terrible," Sam Johnson said on his way to Phoenix. "A lot of people on the road."

"It's bumper-to-bumper from Yucaipa all the way to [Palm Springs]," Kristen Lore said.

A two-car crash on the I-10 east near Date Palm Drive didn't cause any serious injuries, but brought delays after a truck hit a minivan then swerved into a ditch.

CHP said heavy congestion was to blame in that incident.

And what would holiday travel be in the Coachella Valley without some wind? Gusts up to 40 miles per hour were at play along parts of the interstate Wednesday.

"If you're not used to driving in the wind, go slower, be careful and be aware of what's around you," Michelle Gaines said.

And if it wasn't traffic or wind that drivers were hit with, it was the sky-high gas prices – spiking to $4.71 per gallon statewide, which is $1.30 above Wednesday's national average.

If you're taking to the skies, Palm Springs International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. Officials there recommend arriving 90 minutes before your flight.

"If people run late, they miss their flight, they may not have the chance to get out until tomorrow depending on when the next available flight will have seats," said Daniel Meier, deputy director of the airport's aviation marketing.

Travelers continued to keep Covid-19 top of mind. "I have my booster and a decent mask and I am always as careful as I can be," Marilyn Rosskam said.