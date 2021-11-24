Rhoden scores 21, No. 21 Seton Hall beats California 62-59

By MARK DIDTLER

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 21 points as No. 21 Seton Hall beat California 62-59 in the third-place game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Kadary Richmond had 12 points, while Alexis Yetna and Tyrese Samuel each scored 10 for Seton Hall. The Pirates lost to Ohio State in the Fort Myers event after having moved into the AP Top 25 with a win over then-No. 4 Michigan. Andre Kelly had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Grant Anticevich scored 15 points for California.