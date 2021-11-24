Walter Clark Legal Group offering free rides for Thanksgiving holiday

The Walter Clark Legal Group is offering to pay for your taxi, Lyft, or Uber rides ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Walter Clark Legal Group’s “Safe Ride Home Program” returns from 10:00 PM on Wednesday, November 24, to 3:00 AM on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

The personal injury law firm urges drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level over the legal limit to leave their car where it is and take a cab, Uber, or Lyft ride instead, and Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse the rider. Walter Clark Legal Group is paying for these rides as a public service in an effort to prevent drunk driving during the holidays.

To get reimbursed for a cab, Lyft, or Uber ride, a person must register to claim a reimbursement coupon online at WalterClark.com.

Only cab, Uber, or Lyft rides taken between 10:00 PM on Wednesday, November 24, and 3:00 AM on Thursday, November 25, 2021, are eligible.

The ride must be a one-way ride home of up to 50 miles or $50 per ride (whichever comes first) from a bar or restaurant to a safe location, like the rider’s hotel or residence, within the Coachella Valley cities of Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio, and Coachella.

Participants must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. Limit one reimbursement per household for the advertised period.

Additional terms and conditions at WalterClark.com.

Walter Clark Legal Group’s “Safe Ride Home Program” is intended for people who drive to a local restaurant or bar, have one to several alcoholic drinks, and unexpectedly find themselves over the legal BAC limit.

For over a decade, Walter Clark Legal Group has paid for rides home to keep drivers like these off the road during busy holidays, when the number of road accidents typically increases.

"I have and just about everybody I know has at some time driven when they shouldn't, and the reason that happens is that after you have a drink, you think you're fine. That's the effect of impairment," says Walter Clark, founder of Walter Clark Legal Group. “If you see somebody who doesn’t look like they should be driving, we’ll pay for the ride.”

Walter Clark Legal Group Walter Clark Legal Group is a law firm specializing in personal injury, serving the Coachella Valley, Banning, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley, Morongo Basin, and El Centro areas of Southern California. Led by attorney Walter Clark, the firm has recovered millions of dollars and has a 95% success rate in personal injury and death cases. For more, visit walterclark.com.