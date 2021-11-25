Thousands take part in the return of the 5K Turkey Trot in Palm Springs

Thousands of people started the Thanksgiving holiday early to compete in the annual 5K Turkey Trot in Palm Springs.

Runners headed down Tahquitz Canyon on Palm Canyon Drive. The 7th Turkey Trot is back this year after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

Runners and walkers, both young and old, came from all over the world to participate in the palm springs race.

"This was a wonderful opportunity for friends, family, everyone to just get out, breathe the fresh air. This is our first opportunity today to say how thankful they are to be together for Thanksgiving," said Molly Thorpe, organizer.

This year's winner, a man from the UK! The race benefits the Mizell Senior Center's meals on wheels program.