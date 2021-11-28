Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:48 PM

Coachella Valley celebrates first night of Hanukkah

It's the first night of Hanukkah!

A big celebration took place Sunday night at The River in Rancho Mirage, organized by The Chabad of Rancho Mirage.

They kicked off the night by lighting the first candle on the menorah.

There was hot chocolate, latkes, donuts and music for all to enjoy.

They also the honored the Riverside County Fire Department.

Using the fire truck's ladder, they tossed gelt (or chocolate coins) for the kids to grab.

Hanukkah celebrations will go until next Monday evening, December 6th.

News

Samantha Lomibao

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content