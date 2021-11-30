City of Indio discuss strategic plan for 2022-2024

The city of Indio is looking at a strategic plan for 2022 through 2024.

The city held a special meeting about it Tuesday evening. Several topics are areas of focus, including public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure, and beautification.

Each topic has several actions items.

A few noteworthy ones are replacing the body-worn cameras police use and creating and implementing a 10-year economic development work plan.

They also want to sell city-owned properties for the development of 300 housing units in the downtown area.

You can check out the full plan here: