Tree lighting ceremonies to officially kick off the Christmas holiday season

Several tree lighting ceremonies are happening around the Coachella Valley this week to officially kick off the Christmas holiday season. Here is the rundown:

City of Coachella

When: December 1

Where: Outside Coachella City Hall

Time: 5:30 pm

Things to do: Coachella will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. On Friday, December 10 there will also be a holiday parade beginning at 6pm.

City of Indio

When: December 2

Where: 100 Civic Center Mall (in between City Hall and Indio Public Library)

Time: 5:00 pm

Things to do: Music, carolers, Santa visit. Free event. Lighting of Indio's 14-yeal-old "Holiday Tree, one of the largest living holiday trees in Coachella Valley.

City of Rancho Mirage

When: December 3

Where: The River

Time: 6pm - 10pm

City of Palm Springs

When: December 3

Where: Frances Stevens Park, 500 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Time: 5:15 pm sharp

Things to do: Join Santa Claus and city council, lighting of the city's 22-foot tall holiday tree. Free cookies, hot cooa, activities for children until 6pm.

City of Palm Desert

When: December 3

Where: The Shops on Paseo

Time: 3:30pm - 7pm

Things to do: Photo booth, dessert food stops, giant snow globe photo op, donate to the toy and clothing drive. Street wide tree lighting celebration at 6:30 pm. The Lights of El Paseo - A Holiday Stroll. Park anywhere and stroll or hop on a yellow courtesy cart to enjoy all festivities. The Gardens on El Paseo cruise night from 4 pm- 7pm. Sunset Sessions with music by Mantor and Larnnett on the center lawn. Lupine Plaza: a look at the future of Lupine Plaza. DJ Alf Alpha and entertainment zone. Mr and Mrs Claus visit. Melissan Morgan Sculpture Garden: Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce will host a radio remote featuring on-air personality Mike Mozingo and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus from 4pm - 6pm. Toy Solidier stilt walkers from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm. They will start at the Gardens and walk east for one hour. Then start again at the Gardens and walk west for one hour. Many more events at the shops.



Cathedral City