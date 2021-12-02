Indio’s Strategic Plan: The Mayor’s goals for the city
The city of Indio is looking at a strategic plan for 2022 through 2024.
The city held a special meeting about it Tuesday evening. Several topics are areas of focus, including public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure, and beautification.
Each topic has several actions items:
PUBLIC SAFETY
Take all possible and prudent steps to
provide for continued effective and
efficient police, fire and ambulance
service, emergency planning; and
coordinate with others that provide public
safety services.
BUSINESS & JOB GROWTH
Work aggressively to attract and retain
business by encouraging quality retail
development and by facilitating the
location of job/career producing
industries to Indio.
COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE
(STREETS, BRIDGES, INTERCHANGES,
STORM DRAINS, PARKS, WATER LINES AND
SYSTEMS, ELECTRICAL & BROADBAND)
Focus on both the financial and
operational aspects of the City’s Capital
Improvement Program, constructing and
maintaining streets, traffic signals,
bridges, parks, water systems and other
related infrastructure to meet the needs of
our growing community.
COMMUNITY BEAUTIFICATION
Identify and implement projects that will
beautify our community, increase
desirability of commercial and residential
properties, and encourage residential
homeowners and business owners to
invest in landscaping and the cleanup of
their properties.
DOWNTOWN & HIGHWAY 111
REVITALIZATION
Facilitate the continued development and
redevelopment of the Downtown; and,
beautify and enhance the Highway 111
corridor.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH,
COMMUNICATION & PARTICIPATION
Nurture existing relationships and
continue to foster collaboration with
community partners. Strides will continue
to communicate with and engage the
community in all aspects of local
government.
FINANCIAL & ENVIRONMENTAL
SUSTAINABILITY AND OPERATIONAL
EXCELLENCE
Ensure fiscally sound operations by
continuously evaluating our processes to
maintain cost-effective public services.
Guide policy decisions with
environmental sustainability in mind. Our
City Council and lean Staff Team will
foster confidence by demonstrating a
POLITE, PROFESSIONAL and
PROGRESSIVE demeanor in all
interactions.
Mayor Waymond Fermon was sworn-in as Indio's Mayor on Wednesday.
Stay tuned to News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from Mayor Fermond and his goals for the city.
