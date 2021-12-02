Indio’s Strategic Plan: The Mayor’s goals for the city

The city of Indio is looking at a strategic plan for 2022 through 2024.

The city held a special meeting about it Tuesday evening. Several topics are areas of focus, including public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure, and beautification.

Each topic has several actions items:

PUBLIC SAFETY

Take all possible and prudent steps to

provide for continued effective and

efficient police, fire and ambulance

service, emergency planning; and

coordinate with others that provide public

safety services.



BUSINESS & JOB GROWTH

Work aggressively to attract and retain

business by encouraging quality retail

development and by facilitating the

location of job/career producing

industries to Indio.



COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE

(STREETS, BRIDGES, INTERCHANGES,

STORM DRAINS, PARKS, WATER LINES AND

SYSTEMS, ELECTRICAL & BROADBAND)

Focus on both the financial and

operational aspects of the City’s Capital

Improvement Program, constructing and

maintaining streets, traffic signals,

bridges, parks, water systems and other

related infrastructure to meet the needs of

our growing community.



COMMUNITY BEAUTIFICATION

Identify and implement projects that will

beautify our community, increase

desirability of commercial and residential

properties, and encourage residential

homeowners and business owners to

invest in landscaping and the cleanup of

their properties.

DOWNTOWN & HIGHWAY 111

REVITALIZATION

Facilitate the continued development and

redevelopment of the Downtown; and,

beautify and enhance the Highway 111

corridor.



COMMUNITY OUTREACH,

COMMUNICATION & PARTICIPATION

Nurture existing relationships and

continue to foster collaboration with

community partners. Strides will continue

to communicate with and engage the

community in all aspects of local

government.



FINANCIAL & ENVIRONMENTAL

SUSTAINABILITY AND OPERATIONAL

EXCELLENCE

Ensure fiscally sound operations by

continuously evaluating our processes to

maintain cost-effective public services.

Guide policy decisions with

environmental sustainability in mind. Our

City Council and lean Staff Team will

foster confidence by demonstrating a

POLITE, PROFESSIONAL and

PROGRESSIVE demeanor in all

interactions.

Mayor Waymond Fermon was sworn-in as Indio's Mayor on Wednesday.

