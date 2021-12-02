Jalen Ramsey not looking back to stormy time in Jacksonville

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey isn’t looking back at the Jaguars. Not even with the franchise coming to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for Ramsey’s first career game against the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2016. The versatile defensive back has become the best version of himself with the Los Angeles Rams. The 2020 All-Pro says he doesn’t even think that much about his stormy times with the Jaguars. Not after two years of largely sunny skies in Southern California. Sean McVay knew the Rams were getting an elite cornerback, but he didn’t anticipate the type of team leader Ramsey would become.