Linda Barrack announces retirement as president and CEO of Martha’s Village and Kitchen

Linda Barrack announced her retirement as president and CEO of Martha's Village and Kitchen.

Barrack's retirement will go into effect in April 2022, but will remain as an Executive Consultant through 2024.

Sam Hollenbeck will take over as the new president and CEO of the organization. His tenure will begin in Spring 2022.

Hollenbeck has been with Martha's Village and Kitchen since 2020 as executive vice president.