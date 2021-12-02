Two injured after crash near Rancho La Quinta entrance

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that caused two vehicles to overturn near the entrance of the Rancho La Quinta Country Club Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Washington Street and Eisenhower Drive in La Quinta at approximately 2:30 p.m.

CAL FIRE confirmed that two people were extricated from their vehicles. Both sustained moderate injuries.





There was no word on a possible cause of the crash.

