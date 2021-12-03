Are booster shots on the rise as the Omicron variant spreads?

Although the Omicron variant hasn't been detected yet in Riverside County, there are still concerns on how to protect yourself just in case it does.

According to the World Health Organization, it was first detected in South Africa and has prompted another round of travel restrictions across the world.

The WHO said it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible compared to other variants, including Delta.

It's also unclear if an infection with Omicron causes more severe disease, or if the symptoms are different.

Riverside County has said it’s too early to determine if the vaccines are as effective on this variant, but still encourages people to be protected.

Tune at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. & 6 p.m. to find out if this new variant is causing more people to get their booster shots.