Holiday shipping deadlines

You might want to make sure you're getting those packages in the mail if you're sending anything out for Christmas. The United States Postal Service is extremely busy this time of year as they work to get those shipments where they need to be.

For one USPS office in Twentynine Palms, it's never a dull day in December as they work the busy holiday hours.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their elves make an appearance to help during the busy holiday season with local's shipping needs. Twentynine Palms Postmaster Lori Bugby and her employees dress up every year to get into the holiday spirit during their busiest time of the year.

It's a tradition that began three years ago and has brought smiling faces into this USPS office.

With the long hours, postal employees are working, USPS is advising its customers to make sure they ship before the cut-off dates.

December 13, 2021 - First Class Mail

December 18, 2021 - Priority Mail

December 23 - Priority Mail Express

UPS is suggesting people ship by these dates for Christmas delivery:

December 21: 3-Day Select

December 22: 2nd Day Air services

December 23: Next-day Air services

Fed Ex is suggesting people ship by these dates for Christmas delivery:

December 9: Ground & Freight Economy

December 15: Ground & Home Delivery

December 21: Express Saver

December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM

December 23: Overnight services

December 24: Same-day services

About 12 billion packages are being shipped throughout the United States this month so hold on to your patience if you're waiting for a package.

Also, take the necessary steps to ensure your packages are protected upon delivery.

Related Article: Don't let a porch pirate steal your holiday season