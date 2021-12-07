Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce honors local police and firefighters

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon.

Special guests will include Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills, Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder, and Retired Police Chief Bryan Reyes.

Reyes is the Richard M. Milanovich Community Service Award Recipient.

The event is at the Palm Springs Convention Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are still available. An individual ticket is $75.00.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for highlights of the event and to hear from the first responders being honored.