Man killed after firing gun outside Stockton police HQ

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Officers have shot and killed a man they say fired a gun outside the Stockton Police Department headquarters. Police say the man came to the front parking lot of the Police Department on Market Street Wednesday evening and began firing a gun. Several officers shot the man and he died at the scene. No officers were hurt. It’s not immediately clear whether the man was aiming at police when he fired. His name and other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.