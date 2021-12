The Imperial County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl missing for nearly a week.

Sienna Lynn Beach was last seen on Dec. 1 at her residence in rural Salton City.

She is described as 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call on 442-265-2021.