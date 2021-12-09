Transgender woman settles with California gym over access

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A transgender woman has won a settlement in a civil rights lawsuit filed against a Southern California gym that denied her access to the women’s locker room. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the Crunch Fitness in El Cajon, alleging Christynne Wood was discriminated against on the basis of her gender identity. The financial amount Wood will receive was not disclosed, but the agreement also includes anti-discrimination training for employees at the gym. Wood, who remains a gym member, says she feels validated by the settlement. A lawyer for the gym’s former owner declined to comment on her client’s behalf.