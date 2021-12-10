California Highway Patrol brings back annual “Cover the Cruiser” event

California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be at the Mathis Brothers Furniture store in Indio collecting toy donations for its annual "Cover the Cruiser" event.

This event is part of the CHiPs for Kids event held annually to collect toys for children in need around the Coachella Valley (CV).

The toy drive officially kicked off late last month, and CHP has been at several locations across the CV trying to collect toys.

Right now CHP spokesperson, Jacquelene Quintero said donations are not where they usually are this time of year, compared to previous years.

You can find a cruiser outside of the Mathis Brothers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

The Mathis Brothers store will also have toys for purchase inside so you can bring them out to the toy drive.

No donation is too small, right now people are urged to donate toys for older kids as well as little kids.

Some things you can donate for older kids are sporting balls or nail polishes.

Anyone wishing to donate a new, unwrapped toy can do so at any Walgreens in the Coachella Valley, Mathis Brothers in Indio, or the Indio CHP Office. The last day to donate toys as part of CHiPs 4 Kids is December 20th.