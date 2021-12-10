Putting your mental health first this holiday season

The holidays aren't always filled with jolly and cheer for everyone during the season, but it can be a period of time where mental health issues take a toll.

Often times the holiday season brings unwelcomed guests, like the stress of gift buying, demand in cooking meals, and cleaning. Sometimes it's even depression for people who don't have anyone to celebrate the holidays with.

Charlie Adams, Interim Director at the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Behavior Health Center said this time of year is when most people are triggered.

Anxiety is the most diagnosed condition in the country according to Adams. He cites the Mayo Clinic that stated, 48 million people have some sort of anxiety disorder.

If you're not putting your mental health before the act of giving and celebrating, that is when it can shoot through the roof.

Donn Walker, a registered nurse at the clinic said he gives himself three rules he believes everyone should follow:

Don't try to do it all. Don't try to have it all. Don't try to buy it all.

Walker advises people to keep the holiday season as simple as possible.

A study conducted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness discovered 40% of people living with mental illness found the holidays made their symptoms "somewhat worse."

So what else can you do to help alleviate the stress endured during the holidays?

Adams said you can say no to certain events and acknowledge your feelings and understand what is going on internally. You can also start preparing yourself for situations that might cause stress of discomfort or sadness.

For those who experience sadness because you have no one else to share the holidays with, you can do things like volunteer. The food bank, churches, and shelters all take volunteers, especially during the holiday season to help spread cheer.