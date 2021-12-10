Russia unveils Beijing Olympics kit with national colors

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s uniform for the Beijing Winter Olympics has been unveiled without Russia’s name, flag or coat of arms on it — as the uniform was at the Tokyo Games. Some clothing features the national colors. Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov says at the presentation “our athletes will be the most beautiful and stylish at the upcoming games.” A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December 2020 bars Russia from using its name and symbols at events as punishment for failing to turn over accurate data from the Moscow drug-testing laboratory.