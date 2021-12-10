Titans’ Vrabel halts interviews after Cunningham questions

By TERRY MCCORMICK

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel walked out of his news conference after practice when he got angry after he was asked about newly acquired linebacker Zach Cunningham. Vrabel was only about 90 seconds into the session when he was asked to discuss the skill set of Cunningham, whom he coached in Houston and was claimed by the Titans off waivers on Thursday. Vrabel had been asked twice about Cunningham and stated both times he would talk about him next week. Cunningham will be inactive against the Jaguars because he cannot clear the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in time to play Sunday.